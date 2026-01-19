Post-Trade Analysis: LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (LZMH) Slides -0.74%, Closing at $1.34

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $1.35 in the prior trading day, LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: LZMH) closed at $1.34, down -0.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76716.0 shares were traded. LZMH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3237.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LZMH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LZMH now has a Market Capitalization of 203773808 and an Enterprise Value of 219136800. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.278 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.437.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LZMH has reached a high of $32.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -80.26%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 333.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 130680 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 129.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.93M. Insiders hold about 96.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.21% stake in the company. Shares short for LZMH as of 1767139200 were 115819 with a Short Ratio of 0.35, compared to 1764288000 on 95330. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 115819 and a Short% of Float of 0.98.