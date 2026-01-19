Market Insights: Gauzy Ltd (GAUZ)’s Notable Gain of 1.01%, Closing at $0.9

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Gauzy Ltd’s stock clocked out at $0.9, up 1.01% from its previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has increased by $1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 91090.0 shares were traded. GAUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GAUZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.41 and its Current Ratio is at 0.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.40.

On November 01, 2024, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $18.

On July 02, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on July 02, 2024, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 ’25 when Avery Dennison Corp bought 185,000 shares for $6.45 per share.

Avery Dennison Corp bought 185,000 shares of GAUZ for $1,100,750 on Jul 15 ’25. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, Avery Dennison Corp, who serves as the Investor of the company, bought 185,000 shares for $8.65 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GAUZ now has a Market Capitalization of 16868822 and an Enterprise Value of 78913824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.815 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.985.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GAUZ is 0.19, which has changed by -0.9218071 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GAUZ has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -52.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -84.87%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GAUZ traded 253.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 128510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.26M. Insiders hold about 29.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.08% stake in the company. Shares short for GAUZ as of 1767139200 were 265961 with a Short Ratio of 1.05, compared to 1764288000 on 193224. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 265961 and a Short% of Float of 2.08.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $36.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.1M to a low estimate of $36.1M. As of. The current estimate, Gauzy Ltd’s year-ago sales were $23.26MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.35M. There is a high estimate of $46.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GAUZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $157.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.53MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $214M and the low estimate is $214M.