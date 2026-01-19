Closing Bell Recap: CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) Ends at $0.55, Reflecting a 3.46% Upturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) closed the day trading at $0.55 up 3.46% from the previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has increased by $3.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 61789.0 shares were traded. CNEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.54.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNEY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.52 and its Current Ratio is at 25.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNEY now has a Market Capitalization of 3096440 and an Enterprise Value of 643304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.018 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.674.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNEY is 0.78, which has changed by -0.9289032 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNEY has reached a high of $10.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -45.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -75.38%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNEY traded about 643.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNEY traded about 110870 shares per day. A total of 3.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.01M. Insiders hold about 3.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.08% stake in the company. Shares short for CNEY as of 1767139200 were 28008 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1764288000 on 14108. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28008 and a Short% of Float of 0.5599999999999999.