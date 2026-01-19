Analyzing Ratios: Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Ulysses Smith

Technology

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EDHL) closed at $0.24 in the last session, up 0.98% from day before closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has increased by $0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.18 million shares were traded. EDHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2156.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDHL now has a Market Capitalization of 6331750 and an Enterprise Value of 6316117. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.094 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.761.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDHL has reached a high of $6.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -64.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -87.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EDHL traded on average about 957.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 866650 shares per day over the past 10 days. Shares short for EDHL as of 1767139200 were 355784 with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 1764288000 on 681562. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 355784 and a Short% of Float of 4.1100003.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.