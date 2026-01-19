Analyzing Ratios: Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (EDHL)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EDHL) closed at $0.24 in the last session, up 0.98% from day before closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has increased by $0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.18 million shares were traded. EDHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2156.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDHL now has a Market Capitalization of 6331750 and an Enterprise Value of 6316117. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.094 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.761.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDHL has reached a high of $6.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -64.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -87.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EDHL traded on average about 957.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 866650 shares per day over the past 10 days. Shares short for EDHL as of 1767139200 were 355784 with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 1764288000 on 681562. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 355784 and a Short% of Float of 4.1100003.