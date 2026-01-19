Metric Analysis: Flexible Solutions International Inc (FSI)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Flexible Solutions International Inc (AMEX: FSI) closed at $6.17 up 5.47% from its previous closing price of $5.85. In other words, the price has increased by $5.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 78762.0 shares were traded. FSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Flexible Solutions International Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.11 and its Current Ratio is at 2.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSI now has a Market Capitalization of 78312720 and an Enterprise Value of 80106048. As of this moment, Flexible’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.077 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.297.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FSI is 1.66, which has changed by 0.03005004 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FSI has reached a high of $11.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.03%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FSI has traded an average of 41.00K shares per day and 46050 over the past ten days. A total of 12.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.40M. Insiders hold about 33.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.92% stake in the company. Shares short for FSI as of 1767139200 were 47272 with a Short Ratio of 1.15, compared to 1764288000 on 50076. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 47272 and a Short% of Float of 0.6799999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Flexible Solutions International Inc (FSI) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.69M to a low estimate of $11.69M. As of. The current estimate, Flexible Solutions International Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.17MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.81M. There is a high estimate of $13.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.81M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.23MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.38M and the low estimate is $67.38M.