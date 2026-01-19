Ratios Revealed: Decoding Mesoblast Ltd ADR (MESO)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MESO) was $17.45 for the day, down -1.58% from the previous closing price of $17.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. MESO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MESO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.77 and its Current Ratio is at 1.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MESO now has a Market Capitalization of 2315385600 and an Enterprise Value of 22322407424. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 130.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1297.965 whereas that against EBITDA is -383.665.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MESO is 2.16, which has changed by -0.03270513 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MESO has reached a high of $21.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.34%.

Shares Statistics:

MESO traded an average of 211.02K shares per day over the past three months and 254010 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.29M. Shares short for MESO as of 1767139200 were 2544454 with a Short Ratio of 12.06, compared to 1764288000 on 2603104. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2544454 and a Short% of Float of 2.71.