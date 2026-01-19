Balance Sheet Dive: Nuwellis Inc (NUWE)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $2.37 in the prior trading day, Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ: NUWE) closed at $1.9, down -19.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$19.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.46 million shares were traded. NUWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NUWE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.42 and its Current Ratio is at 2.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on July 29, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUWE now has a Market Capitalization of 1715063 and an Enterprise Value of 446718. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.055 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.042.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NUWE is -0.12, which has changed by -0.96133494 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NUWE has reached a high of $70.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -85.13%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 88.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 204020 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.88M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.54% stake in the company. Shares short for NUWE as of 1767139200 were 7144 with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1764288000 on 51367. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7144 and a Short% of Float of 0.8200000000000001.

