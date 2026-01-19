Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Rigel Pharmaceuticals’s stock clocked out at $37.48, down -0.79% from its previous closing price of $37.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.27 million shares were traded. RIGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.2001.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RIGL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.14 and its Current Ratio is at 2.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 ’25 when Schorno Dean L sold 2,036 shares for $20.92 per share. The transaction valued at 42,595 led to the insider holds 58,969 shares of the business.

Schorno Dean L sold 1,734 shares of RIGL for $38,020 on Feb 05 ’25. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 57,235 shares after completing the transaction at $21.93 per share. On Feb 04 ’25, another insider, Santos David A, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 2,125 shares for $20.92 each. As a result, the insider received 44,457 and left with 53,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIGL now has a Market Capitalization of 680312384 and an Enterprise Value of 604049344. As of this moment, Rigel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.141 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.977.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RIGL is 1.11, which has changed by 0.7184777 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RIGL has reached a high of $52.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.27%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RIGL traded 602.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 515740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.68M. Insiders hold about 2.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.24% stake in the company. Shares short for RIGL as of 1767139200 were 3439339 with a Short Ratio of 5.71, compared to 1764288000 on 2757766. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3439339 and a Short% of Float of 19.450001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.92 and $6.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.76. EPS for the following year is $3.76, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $4.54 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $67.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.8M to a low estimate of $66.1M. As of. The current estimate, Rigel Pharmaceuticals’s year-ago sales were $57.6MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.29M. There is a high estimate of $60.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.27M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $292.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.28MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $275.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $286.1M and the low estimate is $264.08M.