Metric Deep Dive: Understanding PodcastOne Inc (PODC) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $2.43 in the prior trading day, PodcastOne Inc (NASDAQ: PODC) closed at $2.52, up 3.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 62152.0 shares were traded. PODC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3011.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PODC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.17 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when MERRIMAN D JONATHAN bought 6,100 shares for $2.08 per share. The transaction valued at 12,688 led to the insider holds 283,252 shares of the business.

MERRIMAN D JONATHAN bought 5,700 shares of PODC for $12,312 on Dec 05 ’25. The Director now owns 277,152 shares after completing the transaction at $2.16 per share. On Nov 26 ’25, another insider, MERRIMAN D JONATHAN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,373 shares for $2.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,211 and bolstered with 271,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PODC now has a Market Capitalization of 67815048 and an Enterprise Value of 65068048. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.142 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.761.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PODC is -0.08, which has changed by 0.016129017 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PODC has reached a high of $2.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.26%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 60.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 65490 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.82M. Insiders hold about 82.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.29% stake in the company. Shares short for PODC as of 1767139200 were 59320 with a Short Ratio of 0.98, compared to 1764288000 on 61563. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 59320 and a Short% of Float of 0.97.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $15.03M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.12M to a low estimate of $14.96M. As of. The current estimate, PodcastOne Inc’s year-ago sales were $12.71MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.34M. There is a high estimate of $16.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.52M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PODC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.12MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.9M and the low estimate is $71.75M.