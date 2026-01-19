Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (BDMD)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BDMD) was $1.15 for the day, down -8.00% from the previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.19 million shares were traded. BDMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BDMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDMD now has a Market Capitalization of 42234784 and an Enterprise Value of 50629096. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.589 whereas that against EBITDA is 55.067.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BDMD is -1.07, which has changed by -0.83381504 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BDMD has reached a high of $11.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -61.08%.

Shares Statistics:

BDMD traded an average of 148.40K shares per day over the past three months and 77460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.66M. Insiders hold about 64.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.97% stake in the company. Shares short for BDMD as of 1767139200 were 205875 with a Short Ratio of 1.39, compared to 1764288000 on 177772. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 205875 and a Short% of Float of 1.53.