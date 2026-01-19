Ratio Examination: Aterian Inc (ATER)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) closed at $0.77 down -0.14% from its previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56874.0 shares were traded. ATER stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7703.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aterian Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On August 10, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when Rodriguez Arturo sold 46,052 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 60,789 led to the insider holds 967,353 shares of the business.

Rodriguez Arturo sold 6,205 shares of ATER for $7,632 on Jun 13 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 961,148 shares after completing the transaction at $1.23 per share. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, Feldman Joshua O, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,322 shares for $1.32 each. As a result, the insider received 20,225 and left with 378,696 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATER now has a Market Capitalization of 7737871 and an Enterprise Value of 5266713. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.067 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.515.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATER is 0.12, which has changed by -0.6538117 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATER has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.42%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATER has traded an average of 121.91K shares per day and 169440 over the past ten days. A total of 10.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.72M. Insiders hold about 23.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.79% stake in the company. Shares short for ATER as of 1767139200 were 289004 with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 1764288000 on 142458. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 289004 and a Short% of Float of 4.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $18.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $18.38M to a low estimate of $18.38M. As of. The current estimate, Aterian Inc’s year-ago sales were $24.61MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.82M. There is a high estimate of $15.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.82M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.05MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75.11M and the low estimate is $75.11M.

