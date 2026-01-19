Insider’s View: Deciphering SILO Pharma Inc (SILO)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: SILO) closed at $0.38 in the last session, down -0.97% from day before closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.12 million shares were traded. SILO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.395 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3731.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SILO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Weisblum Eric bought 5,000 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 2,075 led to the insider holds 216,932 shares of the business.

Weisblum Eric bought 1,000 shares of SILO for $370 on Nov 20 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 210,932 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, Weisblum Eric, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 365 and bolstered with 211,932 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SILO now has a Market Capitalization of 5030311 and an Enterprise Value of -835894. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 71.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -11.593 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.158.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SILO is 0.61, which has changed by -0.8051546 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SILO has reached a high of $2.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.36%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SILO traded on average about 271.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 108080 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.30M. Insiders hold about 15.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.65% stake in the company. Shares short for SILO as of 1767139200 were 592133 with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1764288000 on 553268. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 592133 and a Short% of Float of 4.52.