Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc (IMDX)’s Performance

Kevin Freeman

Business

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: IMDX) closed the day trading at $6.64 up 0.23% from the previous closing price of $6.62. In other words, the price has increased by $0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50865.0 shares were traded. IMDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on March 28, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 ’25 when James Andrea S. bought 97,561 shares for $2.05 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 151,231 shares of the business.

SMITH PATRICK W bought 1,077,600 shares of IMDX for $2,209,080 on Feb 07 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,872,671 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share. On Feb 06 ’25, another insider, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,165,695 shares for $2.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,589,675 and bolstered with 11,410,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMDX now has a Market Capitalization of 190188544 and an Enterprise Value of 174623536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 43.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 39.669 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.346.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMDX is 1.35, which has changed by 2.1297169 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMDX has reached a high of $8.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.85%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMDX traded about 69.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMDX traded about 42220 shares per day. A total of 28.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.96M. Insiders hold about 12.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.84% stake in the company. Shares short for IMDX as of 1767139200 were 163199 with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 1764288000 on 119330. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 163199 and a Short% of Float of 1.2.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc (IMDX) involves the perspectives of 1 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$1.0, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.0 and -$1.0.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $285k in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $380k to a low estimate of $200k. As of. The current estimate, Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.49MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $522.8k. There is a high estimate of $810k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235.6k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.88MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.1M and the low estimate is $1.1M.

