Financial Metrics Check: Fold Holdings inc (FLD)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Fold Holdings inc’s stock clocked out at $2.31, up 1.32% from its previous closing price of $2.28. In other words, the price has increased by $1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 92021.0 shares were traded. FLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2807.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 28, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On April 07, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Young Bracebridge H Jr bought 8,100 shares for $3.12 per share. The transaction valued at 25,308 led to the insider holds 31,600 shares of the business.

Young Bracebridge H Jr bought 8,500 shares of FLD for $29,305 on Aug 26 ’25. The Director now owns 23,500 shares after completing the transaction at $3.45 per share. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, Young Bracebridge H Jr, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,700 shares for $3.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,671 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLD now has a Market Capitalization of 111590648 and an Enterprise Value of 187321520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.483 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.802.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLD is 0.18, which has changed by -0.7924528 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLD has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.54%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLD traded 130.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 139390 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.93M. Insiders hold about 64.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FLD as of 1767139200 were 461944 with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 1764288000 on 442113. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 461944 and a Short% of Float of 1.37.

Earnings Estimates

Fold Holdings inc (FLD) is currently under the scrutiny of 3 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.95M. There is a high estimate of $11.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.1M. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.1M and the low estimate is $50.7M.