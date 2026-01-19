Balance Sheet Breakdown: TruBridge Inc (TBRG)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $21.74 in the prior trading day, TruBridge Inc (NASDAQ: TBRG) closed at $20.7, down -4.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 66984.0 shares were traded. TBRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TBRG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

On November 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $19.50.

On March 28, 2024, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on March 28, 2024, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 75,000 shares for $22.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,680,000 led to the insider holds 2,075,000 shares of the business.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 45,000 shares of TBRG for $1,022,400 on Dec 02 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,120,000 shares after completing the transaction at $22.72 per share. On Dec 03 ’25, another insider, Pinetree Capital Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $23.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 230,000 and bolstered with 2,130,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TBRG now has a Market Capitalization of 310741024 and an Enterprise Value of 447833888. As of this moment, TruBridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 111.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.665.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TBRG is 0.64, which has changed by -0.11311054 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TBRG has reached a high of $32.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.28%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 85.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 77310 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.42M. Insiders hold about 3.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.85% stake in the company. Shares short for TBRG as of 1767139200 were 564419 with a Short Ratio of 6.57, compared to 1764288000 on 696620. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 564419 and a Short% of Float of 5.2199997.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of TruBridge Inc (TBRG) is currently in the spotlight, with 5.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.29, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $87.6M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.29M to a low estimate of $87.1M. As of. The current estimate, TruBridge Inc’s year-ago sales were $87.36MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.19M. There is a high estimate of $90.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $347.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $346.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $346.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.17MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $357.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.47M and the low estimate is $348.2M.