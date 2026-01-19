Analytical Lens: Exploring Travelzoo (TZOO)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) was $5.89 for the day, down -3.13% from the previous closing price of $6.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.23 million shares were traded. TZOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.825.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TZOO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 0.68.

On April 23, 2021, Noble Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Ascendiant Capital Markets Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 26 ’25 when AZZURRO CAPITAL INC sold 40,000 shares for $6.97 per share. The transaction valued at 278,800 led to the insider holds 3,662,696 shares of the business.

AZZURRO CAPITAL INC sold 22,500 shares of TZOO for $159,300 on Dec 22 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 3,722,696 shares after completing the transaction at $7.08 per share. On Dec 23 ’25, another insider, AZZURRO CAPITAL INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $7.01 each. As a result, the insider received 140,200 and left with 3,702,696 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TZOO now has a Market Capitalization of 64677736 and an Enterprise Value of 67468464. As of this moment, Travelzoo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.888.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TZOO is 0.88, which has changed by -0.7108493 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TZOO has reached a high of $24.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -43.33%.

Shares Statistics:

TZOO traded an average of 136.70K shares per day over the past three months and 159590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.23M. Insiders hold about 33.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.67% stake in the company. Shares short for TZOO as of 1767139200 were 660501 with a Short Ratio of 4.83, compared to 1764288000 on 670837. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 660501 and a Short% of Float of 10.01.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Travelzoo (TZOO) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.16M to a low estimate of $21.71M. As of. The current estimate, Travelzoo’s year-ago sales were $20.68MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.79M. There is a high estimate of $26.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.39M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TZOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.9MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.62M and the low estimate is $99.33M.