Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DSY) closed at $0.28 down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49361.0 shares were traded. DSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2804.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 39.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 31.82.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DSY now has a Market Capitalization of 26762542 and an Enterprise Value of 17115344. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 141.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.337 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.804.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DSY is 1.10, which has changed by -0.90408164 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DSY has reached a high of $7.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -72.56%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DSY has traded an average of 207.48K shares per day and 358950 over the past ten days. A total of 95.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.04M. Insiders hold about 73.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DSY as of 1767139200 were 5838 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1764288000 on 3072. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5838 and a Short% of Float of 0.02.