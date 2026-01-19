Market Momentum Report: BCB Bancorp Inc (NJ) (BCBP)’s Negative Close at 7.7

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of BCB Bancorp Inc (NJ) (NASDAQ: BCBP) closed at $7.7 in the last session, down -4.58% from day before closing price of $8.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.22 million shares were traded. BCBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BCBP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when HOGAN MARK D bought 10,000 shares for $7.74 per share. The transaction valued at 77,441 led to the insider holds 621,140 shares of the business.

LYGA JOSEPH bought 380 shares of BCBP for $2,926 on Jun 13 ’25. The Director now owns 3,208 shares after completing the transaction at $7.70 per share. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, Rizzo James G., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $7.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,400 and bolstered with 62,708 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCBP now has a Market Capitalization of 132657184 and an Enterprise Value of 243210192. As of this moment, BCB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 160.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.765.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BCBP is 0.74, which has changed by -0.34188032 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BCBP has reached a high of $12.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.24%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BCBP traded on average about 80.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 85260 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.37M. Insiders hold about 10.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.11% stake in the company. Shares short for BCBP as of 1767139200 were 342232 with a Short Ratio of 4.23, compared to 1764288000 on 291073. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 342232 and a Short% of Float of 2.22.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BCBP is 0.64, which was 0.64 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07930607. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.14. The current Payout Ratio is 64.86% for BCBP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-10-28 when the company split stock in a 125:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of BCB Bancorp Inc (NJ) (BCBP) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $1.0, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $25.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.22M to a low estimate of $25.22M. As of. The current estimate, BCB Bancorp Inc (NJ)’s year-ago sales were $23.13MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.48M. There is a high estimate of $24.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.48M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.96MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.79M and the low estimate is $101.79M.