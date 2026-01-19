United Homes Group Inc (UHG) Closes at $1.58 on Friday

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 52249.0 shares were traded. UHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6321 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.551.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UHG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when Pirrello James M bought 15,000 shares for $1.06 per share.

Pirrello James M bought 25,000 shares of UHG for $32,725 on Nov 14 ’25. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Pirrello James M, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.30 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UHG now has a Market Capitalization of 92925552 and an Enterprise Value of 216523552. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.518 whereas that against EBITDA is 1258.96.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UHG is 1.12, which has changed by -0.6488889 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UHG has reached a high of $4.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.74%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UHG traded about 371.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UHG traded about 234350 shares per day. A total of 21.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.19M. Insiders hold about 84.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.52% stake in the company. Shares short for UHG as of 1767139200 were 183235 with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 1764288000 on 196925.

