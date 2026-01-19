Market Watch Highlights: SOLAI Ltd. ADR (SLAI) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 1.08

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, SOLAI Ltd. ADR’s stock clocked out at $1.08, up 0.93% from its previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has increased by $0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.12 million shares were traded. SLAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.71 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when YANG XIANFENG bought 218,850 shares for $2.65 per share.

Law Man San Vincent bought 438,786 shares of SLAI for $1,162,783 on Aug 18 ’25. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, YUAN QIANG, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $2.65 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLAI now has a Market Capitalization of 20172820 and an Enterprise Value of 2024613888. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 83.631 whereas that against EBITDA is -287.976.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLAI is 3.37, which has changed by -0.6210526 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLAI has reached a high of $8.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -49.93%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLAI traded 402.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1269580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.78M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.24% stake in the company. Shares short for SLAI as of 1767139200 were 151794 with a Short Ratio of 0.38, compared to 1764288000 on 190312. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 151794 and a Short% of Float of 0.9599999499999999.