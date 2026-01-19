USBC Inc (USBC)’s Day in Review: Closing at 0.57, Down by -3.81

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $0.59 in the prior trading day, USBC Inc (AMEX: USBC) closed at $0.57, down -3.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.25 million shares were traded. USBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5849 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.563.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of USBC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.61 and its Current Ratio is at 2.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USBC now has a Market Capitalization of 219728144 and an Enterprise Value of 211248928.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for USBC is 1.71, which has changed by -0.8903846 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, USBC has reached a high of $9.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -53.60%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 426.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 183560 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 388.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.26M. Insiders hold about 96.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.69% stake in the company. Shares short for USBC as of 1767139200 were 278489 with a Short Ratio of 0.65, compared to 1764288000 on 305792. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 278489 and a Short% of Float of 1.01.