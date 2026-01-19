Investor’s Delight: Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (MMA) Closes Weak at 1.01, Down -1.94

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (AMEX: MMA) was $1.01 for the day, down -1.94% from the previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60494.0 shares were traded. MMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MMA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 0.34.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMA now has a Market Capitalization of 13171621 and an Enterprise Value of 11189903. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.919 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.615.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MMA is 1.81, which has changed by -0.13675213 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MMA has reached a high of $3.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.38%.

Shares Statistics:

MMA traded an average of 259.79K shares per day over the past three months and 114860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.94M. Insiders hold about 39.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.57% stake in the company. Shares short for MMA as of 1765756800 were 491435 with a Short Ratio of 3.38, compared to 1763078400 on 590142. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 491435 and a Short% of Float of 4.3.

