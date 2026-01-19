Market Insight: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPIX)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $4.65

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPIX) closed at $4.65 down -2.31% from its previous closing price of $4.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.21 million shares were traded. CPIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.915 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5764.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.11 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on November 12, 2012, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $5 from $6.50 previously.

On February 01, 2011, UBS reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $6.50.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 16, 2010, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPIX now has a Market Capitalization of 69563712 and an Enterprise Value of 64270368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.557 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.075.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPIX is -0.52, which has changed by 0.9135803 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPIX has reached a high of $7.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.17%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CPIX has traded an average of 148.64K shares per day and 243340 over the past ten days. A total of 14.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.73M. Insiders hold about 41.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.78% stake in the company. Shares short for CPIX as of 1767139200 were 140686 with a Short Ratio of 0.95, compared to 1764288000 on 24522. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 140686 and a Short% of Float of 1.6099999999999999.