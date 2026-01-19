Market Recap Check: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)’s Positive Finish at 5.18, Up/Down 0.39

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) closed at $5.18 in the last session, up 0.39% from day before closing price of $5.16. In other words, the price has increased by $0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.19 million shares were traded. WKHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WKHS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $7 previously.

On March 03, 2022, R. F. Lafferty Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’25 when QUIGLEY WILLIAM G III bought 133 shares for $5.42 per share.

QUIGLEY WILLIAM G III sold 5,051 shares of WKHS for $32,882 on Dec 15 ’25. The Director now owns 133 shares after completing the transaction at $6.51 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Henricks Alan S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,894 shares for $6.51 each. As a result, the insider received 12,330 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WKHS now has a Market Capitalization of 45581760 and an Enterprise Value of 140050400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.753.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WKHS is 2.60, which has changed by -0.94838065 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WKHS has reached a high of $110.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -62.16%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WKHS traded on average about 273.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 144630 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.62M. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.58% stake in the company. Shares short for WKHS as of 1767139200 were 465846 with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 1764288000 on 204936. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 465846 and a Short% of Float of 5.3000003.