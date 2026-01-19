Trading Day Triumph: Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) Ends at $1.03, a -0.96 Surge/Plunge

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI) closed the day trading at $1.03 down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.12 million shares were traded. CLDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.015.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLDI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.12 and its Current Ratio is at 2.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on November 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On October 09, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Camaisa Allan sold 850 shares for $1.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,237 led to the insider holds 76,952 shares of the business.

Schoeneck James A bought 75,000 shares of CLDI for $150,000 on Aug 21 ’25. The Director now owns 76,134 shares after completing the transaction at $2.00 per share. On Aug 21 ’25, another insider, Poma Eric E, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $2.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,000 and bolstered with 25,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLDI now has a Market Capitalization of 7382752 and an Enterprise Value of 750252.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLDI is 1.09, which has changed by -0.8972056 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLDI has reached a high of $19.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -69.38%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLDI traded about 130.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLDI traded about 83870 shares per day. A total of 6.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.01M. Insiders hold about 30.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.23% stake in the company. Shares short for CLDI as of 1767139200 were 154542 with a Short Ratio of 1.18, compared to 1764288000 on 100053. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 154542 and a Short% of Float of 2.23.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.44 and -$7.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.44. EPS for the following year is -$5.52, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$5.52 and -$5.52.