Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 26.07, Up 0.27

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $26.07, up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $26.0. In other words, the price has increased by $0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.28 million shares were traded. AMPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.21 and its Current Ratio is at 3.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 09, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On August 12, 2025, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $36.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’25 when Zhou Rong sold 9,787 shares for $26.20 per share. The transaction valued at 256,379 led to the insider holds 138,043 shares of the business.

Petersen Floyd F. sold 2,426 shares of AMPH for $62,888 on Dec 12 ’25. The Director now owns 71,368 shares after completing the transaction at $25.92 per share. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, Petersen Floyd F., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,737 shares for $25.69 each. As a result, the insider received 44,620 and left with 73,794 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1212126720 and an Enterprise Value of 1578537216. As of this moment, Amphastar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.182 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.898.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMPH is 0.87, which has changed by -0.27643633 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPH has reached a high of $37.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.97%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMPH traded 403.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 375840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.23M. Insiders hold about 27.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.49% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPH as of 1767139200 were 4096041 with a Short Ratio of 10.15, compared to 1764288000 on 3343646. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4096041 and a Short% of Float of 18.120001.

Earnings Estimates

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 6.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.58 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.38. EPS for the following year is $3.56, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $190.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $195.4M to a low estimate of $179.78M. As of. The current estimate, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $186.52MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $173.27M. There is a high estimate of $177.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $716.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $727.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $731.97MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $762.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $800.7M and the low estimate is $726.7M.