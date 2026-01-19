Ratio Review: Analyzing Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $1.08 in the prior trading day, Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) closed at $1.04, down -3.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.35 million shares were traded. HOTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.81 and its Current Ratio is at 8.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on October 15, 2019, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOTH now has a Market Capitalization of 16134884 and an Enterprise Value of 8300572.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOTH is 0.56, which has changed by -0.26760566 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOTH has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.51%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 338.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 398830 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.96M. Insiders hold about 3.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.61% stake in the company. Shares short for HOTH as of 1767139200 were 368262 with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 1764288000 on 601240. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 368262 and a Short% of Float of 2.3800000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.43.