Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX) Through Ratios

The closing price of Evaxion A/S ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX) was $4.55 for the day, down -5.01% from the previous closing price of $4.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 94161.0 shares were traded. EVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8233 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EVAX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.42 and its Current Ratio is at 3.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

On February 12, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVAX now has a Market Capitalization of 37947980 and an Enterprise Value of 1436517504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 187.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -162.35.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVAX is 0.30, which has changed by 0.67896676 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVAX has reached a high of $12.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.82%.

Shares Statistics:

EVAX traded an average of 185.22K shares per day over the past three months and 51320 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.10M. Insiders hold about 19.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.34% stake in the company. Shares short for EVAX as of 1767139200 were 135073 with a Short Ratio of 0.73, compared to 1764288000 on 99564. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 135073 and a Short% of Float of 1.9900000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX) is currently drawing attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$1.0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34M