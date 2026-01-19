Financial Fitness Check: Examining Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA)’s Key Ratios

Kiel Thompson

Business

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) closed at $11.71 down -0.09% from its previous closing price of $11.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. LOMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.915 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.6201.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 1.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On May 20, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Itau BBA Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on May 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when SERGIO DAMIAN FAIFMAN bought 98,000 shares for $2.65 per share.

Lucrecia Loureiro bought 4,917 shares of LOMA for $61,954 on Dec 04 ’25. On Nov 20 ’25, another insider, MARCOS GRADIN, who serves as the OFFICER of the company, bought 18,808 shares for $11.86 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOMA now has a Market Capitalization of 1539423104 and an Enterprise Value of 291261349888. As of this moment, Loma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.458 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.133.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LOMA is 0.76, which has changed by 0.041814923 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LOMA has reached a high of $14.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.33%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LOMA has traded an average of 622.35K shares per day and 308480 over the past ten days. A total of 116.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.67M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.43% stake in the company. Shares short for LOMA as of 1767139200 were 2712709 with a Short Ratio of 4.36, compared to 1764288000 on 2446893. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2712709 and a Short% of Float of 4.8600003.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) is currently in progress, with 1 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $231.54B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $242.23B to a low estimate of $220.86B. As of. The current estimate, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR’s year-ago sales were $174.17B

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $891.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $867.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $876.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $699.18BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $980.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08T and the low estimate is $890.46B.

