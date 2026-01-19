Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Corporacion America Airports S.A (CAAP)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Corporacion America Airports S.A (NYSE: CAAP) closed at $26.0 in the last session, up 1.64% from day before closing price of $25.58. In other words, the price has increased by $1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.24 million shares were traded. CAAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

On May 22, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.70.

On April 28, 2025, Itau BBA started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.40.Itau BBA initiated its Outperform rating on April 28, 2025, with a $20.40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAAP now has a Market Capitalization of 4241061888 and an Enterprise Value of 4767192064. As of this moment, Corporacion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.545 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.139.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAAP is 0.76, which has changed by 0.30718958 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAAP has reached a high of $27.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.33%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAAP traded on average about 167.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 137560 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 163.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.64M. Insiders hold about 80.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.01% stake in the company. Shares short for CAAP as of 1767139200 were 1478096 with a Short Ratio of 8.80, compared to 1764288000 on 1530183. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1478096 and a Short% of Float of 4.67.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Corporacion America Airports S.A (CAAP) is currently being evaluated by a team of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.24 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $476.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $490M to a low estimate of $462.02M. As of. The current estimate, Corporacion America Airports S.A’s year-ago sales were $461.1M

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $1.85B.

