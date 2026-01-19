Financial Health Report: Darkiris Inc (DKI)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Darkiris Inc (NASDAQ: DKI) closed the day trading at $0.35 down -6.90% from the previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. DKI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.385 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.33.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKI now has a Market Capitalization of 6193115 and an Enterprise Value of 5531910. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.542 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.018.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKI has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -85.26%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DKI traded about 167.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DKI traded about 134770 shares per day. A total of 17.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.81M. Insiders hold about 78.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.31% stake in the company. Shares short for DKI as of 1767139200 were 72323 with a Short Ratio of 0.43, compared to 1764288000 on 72106. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 72323 and a Short% of Float of 0.64.

