Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Cel-Sci Corp (CVM)

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Cel-Sci Corp’s stock clocked out at $5.15, up 3.21% from its previous closing price of $4.99. In other words, the price has increased by $3.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 78240.0 shares were traded. CVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 13, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On March 02, 2015, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 ’25 when KERSTEN GEERT R bought 8,389 shares for $5.96 per share. The transaction valued at 49,998 led to the insider holds 81,794 shares of the business.

Watson Robert Eugene bought 2,919 shares of CVM for $19,995 on Jul 25 ’25. The Director now owns 3,733 shares after completing the transaction at $6.85 per share. On Jul 25 ’25, another insider, KERSTEN GEERT R, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 29,197 shares for $6.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,999 and bolstered with 72,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVM now has a Market Capitalization of 43305044 and an Enterprise Value of 41728400.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CVM is 0.78, which has changed by -0.55982906 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CVM has reached a high of $20.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.67%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVM traded 74.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 63320 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.75M. Insiders hold about 7.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.54% stake in the company. Shares short for CVM as of 1767139200 were 339482 with a Short Ratio of 4.54, compared to 1764288000 on 379904. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 339482 and a Short% of Float of 4.0700004.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.84 and -$4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.92, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$0.92.