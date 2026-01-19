Balance Sheet Dive: GCL Global Holdings Ltd (GCL)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49018.0 shares were traded. GCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GCL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GCL now has a Market Capitalization of 127475888 and an Enterprise Value of 122134560. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.746.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GCL is 0.33, which has changed by -0.8844445 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GCL has reached a high of $15.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -56.06%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 128.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 43270 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.00M. Insiders hold about 86.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.13% stake in the company. Shares short for GCL as of 1767139200 were 51296 with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 1764288000 on 155939. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 51296 and a Short% of Float of 0.13.