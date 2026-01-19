Balance Sheet Dive: GCL Global Holdings Ltd (GCL)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49018.0 shares were traded. GCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GCL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GCL now has a Market Capitalization of 127475888 and an Enterprise Value of 122134560. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.746.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GCL is 0.33, which has changed by -0.8844445 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GCL has reached a high of $15.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -56.06%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 128.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 43270 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.00M. Insiders hold about 86.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.13% stake in the company. Shares short for GCL as of 1767139200 were 51296 with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 1764288000 on 155939. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 51296 and a Short% of Float of 0.13.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.