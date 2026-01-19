Ratios Revealed: Decoding Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX)’s Financial Health

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.17 million shares were traded. MDCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MDCX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 ’25 when VELOCITY FUND PARTNERS, LP sold 75,000 shares for $7.72 per share. The transaction valued at 578,940 led to the insider holds 3,248,741 shares of the business.

VELOCITY FUND PARTNERS, LP bought 118,000 shares of MDCX for $23,067,500 on May 20 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDCX now has a Market Capitalization of 34808444 and an Enterprise Value of 29115188.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MDCX is -2.55, which has changed by -0.47940075 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MDCX has reached a high of $8.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.16%.

Shares Statistics:

MDCX traded an average of 321.09K shares per day over the past three months and 237510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.88M. Insiders hold about 33.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.93% stake in the company. Shares short for MDCX as of 1767139200 were 803763 with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 1764288000 on 493429. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 803763 and a Short% of Float of 5.0100001999999995.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.42 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.55. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$1.75.