Ratios Revealed: Decoding Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX)’s Financial Health

Kiel Thompson

Companies

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.17 million shares were traded. MDCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MDCX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 ’25 when VELOCITY FUND PARTNERS, LP sold 75,000 shares for $7.72 per share. The transaction valued at 578,940 led to the insider holds 3,248,741 shares of the business.

VELOCITY FUND PARTNERS, LP bought 118,000 shares of MDCX for $23,067,500 on May 20 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDCX now has a Market Capitalization of 34808444 and an Enterprise Value of 29115188.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MDCX is -2.55, which has changed by -0.47940075 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MDCX has reached a high of $8.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.16%.

Shares Statistics:

MDCX traded an average of 321.09K shares per day over the past three months and 237510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.88M. Insiders hold about 33.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.93% stake in the company. Shares short for MDCX as of 1767139200 were 803763 with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 1764288000 on 493429. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 803763 and a Short% of Float of 5.0100001999999995.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.42 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.55. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$1.75.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.