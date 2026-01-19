Metric Analysis: K-Tech Solutions Company Ltd (KMRK)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, K-Tech Solutions Company Ltd (NASDAQ: KMRK) closed at $1.35 up 5.47% from its previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has increased by $5.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51837.0 shares were traded. KMRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.26.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMRK now has a Market Capitalization of 28485000 and an Enterprise Value of 23318220. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.253 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.288.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMRK has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.69%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KMRK has traded an average of 231.07K shares per day and 28870 over the past ten days. A total of 16.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.60M. Shares short for KMRK as of 1767139200 were 57565 with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 1764288000 on 32993. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 57565 and a Short% of Float of 1.25.