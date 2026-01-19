Analyzing Ratios: LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBRX)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LBRX) closed at $19.97 in the last session, down -6.59% from day before closing price of $21.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.26 million shares were traded. LBRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.295.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LBRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 47.60 and its Current Ratio is at 47.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On October 06, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On October 06, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $78.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on October 06, 2025, with a $78 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Deep Track Biotechnology Maste bought 2,000,000 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 30,000,000 led to the insider holds 2,686,138 shares of the business.

Deep Track Biotechnology Maste bought 666,666 shares of LBRX for $9,999,990 on Sep 12 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 666,666 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $15.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,000,000 and bolstered with 1,411,681 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRX now has a Market Capitalization of 505223040 and an Enterprise Value of 194410064.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRX has reached a high of $23.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.71%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LBRX traded on average about 262.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 227390 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.80M. Insiders hold about 25.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.66% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRX as of 1767139200 were 1833981 with a Short Ratio of 6.98, compared to 1764288000 on 242536. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1833981 and a Short% of Float of 7.6899999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.81. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.1 and -$6.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.2. EPS for the following year is -$3.72, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$3.3 and -$4.15.