Closing Bell Recap: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Ends at $4.54, Reflecting a -1.73% Downturn

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) closed the day trading at $4.54 down -1.73% from the previous closing price of $4.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. ATRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0028 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.52.

On November 09, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Panacea Innovation Ltd sold 80,554 shares for $6.07 per share. The transaction valued at 489,019 led to the insider holds 1,324,446 shares of the business.

Panacea Innovation Ltd bought 40,000 shares of ATRA for $235,200 on Jan 12 ’26. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Nguyen AnhCo, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,915 shares for $13.19 each. As a result, the insider received 38,437 and left with 64,974 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATRA now has a Market Capitalization of 32734466 and an Enterprise Value of 35980468. As of this moment, Atara’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.237 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.802.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATRA is -0.43, which has changed by -0.24958676 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATRA has reached a high of $19.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -67.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.78%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATRA traded about 233.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATRA traded about 1157990 shares per day. A total of 7.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.25M. Insiders hold about 42.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.29% stake in the company. Shares short for ATRA as of 1767139200 were 169201 with a Short Ratio of 0.73, compared to 1764288000 on 164713. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 169201 and a Short% of Float of 2.8399997999999997.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.46, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $2.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.48 and -$3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.99 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.75M. There is a high estimate of $43.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.94M

