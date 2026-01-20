GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (PEW) Closing at $3.19 on Friday

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. PEW stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PEW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on September 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Nemati Marc A. bought 100,000 shares for $3.89 per share. The transaction valued at 388,770 led to the insider holds 120,000 shares of the business.

Nemati Marc A. bought 20,000 shares of PEW for $106,798 on Aug 20 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 2,520,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.34 per share. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, Reisdorf Kelly L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,173 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEW now has a Market Capitalization of 95750792 and an Enterprise Value of -13694209. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.148 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.015.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEW is 0.17, which has changed by -0.71338725 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEW has reached a high of $21.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.96%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PEW traded 742.82K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1859590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.75M. Insiders hold about 34.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.21% stake in the company. Shares short for PEW as of 1767139200 were 1824880 with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 1764288000 on 1896156.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (PEW) involves the perspectives of 1 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.2M. There is a high estimate of $25.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.2M. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.5M and the low estimate is $100.5M.