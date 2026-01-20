Post-Trade Analysis: Chegg Inc (CHGG) Slides -2.84%, Closing at $0.86

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $0.88 in the prior trading day, Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) closed at $0.86, down -2.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. CHGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8769 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHGG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

On January 14, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $1.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when BUDIG RENEE VARNI sold 27,973 shares for $1.41 per share. The transaction valued at 39,554 led to the insider holds 85,742 shares of the business.

RENEE BUDIG bought 27,973 shares of CHGG for $39,559 on Jun 06 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHGG now has a Market Capitalization of 93428504 and an Enterprise Value of 80075504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.179 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.397.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHGG is 1.99, which has changed by -0.43046355 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHGG has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.51%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 953990 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.68M. Insiders hold about 12.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.29% stake in the company. Shares short for CHGG as of 1767139200 were 6054689 with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 1764288000 on 5468756. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6054689 and a Short% of Float of 5.6999996.

Earnings Estimates

Chegg Inc (CHGG) is currently under the scrutiny of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $71M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.01M to a low estimate of $71M. The current estimate, Chegg Inc’s year-ago sales were $143.48MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.58M. There is a high estimate of $64.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.58M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $375.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $375.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $617.57MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $288.74M and the low estimate is $217.48M.