Daily Market Movement: MetaVia Inc (MTVA) Sees a -5.76% Decrease, Closing at $3.11

The closing price of MetaVia Inc (NASDAQ: MTVA) was $3.11 for the day, down -5.76% from the previous closing price of $3.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. MTVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3975 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MTVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.73 and its Current Ratio is at 1.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On December 30, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when Woodworth Marshall H bought 14,200 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 9,940 led to the insider holds 44,279 shares of the business.

DONG-A ST CO., LTD bought 4,647,887 shares of MTVA for $3,300,000 on May 08 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 9,995,679 shares after completing the transaction at $0.71 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTVA now has a Market Capitalization of 16526129 and an Enterprise Value of -7357817.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTVA is 0.27, which has changed by -0.8557514 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTVA has reached a high of $23.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -62.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -64.86%.

Shares Statistics:

MTVA traded an average of 222.08K shares per day over the past three months and 296380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.92M. Insiders hold about 59.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.54% stake in the company. Shares short for MTVA as of 1767139200 were 19683 with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 1764288000 on 18008. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19683 and a Short% of Float of 2.07.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of MetaVia Inc (MTVA) is currently in the spotlight, with 3.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.98, with high estimates of -$1.98 and low estimates of -$1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.47 and -$9.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.21. EPS for the following year is -$6.43, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$3.85 and -$10.0.