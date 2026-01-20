In the Green: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Closes at $158.99, Up/Down -4.27% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) closed at $158.99 down -4.27% from its previous closing price of $166.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.37 million shares were traded. GWRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $166.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.8.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Guidewire Software Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.43 and its Current Ratio is at 3.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

On May 22, 2025, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $226.

On January 23, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $210.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on January 23, 2025, with a $210 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Cooper Jeffrey Elliott sold 216 shares for $180.87 per share. The transaction valued at 39,068 led to the insider holds 72,753 shares of the business.

Rosenbaum Michael George sold 1,200 shares of GWRE for $217,044 on Jan 13 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 236,743 shares after completing the transaction at $180.87 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, JEFFREY COOPER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 216 shares for $180.87 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GWRE now has a Market Capitalization of 13517199360 and an Enterprise Value of 13209799680. As of this moment, Guidewire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 150.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.383 whereas that against EBITDA is 174.869.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GWRE is 1.06, which has changed by -0.12397379 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GWRE has reached a high of $272.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $163.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.43%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GWRE has traded an average of 956.78K shares per day and 1524180 over the past ten days. A total of 85.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.44M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.25% stake in the company. Shares short for GWRE as of 1767139200 were 1315755 with a Short Ratio of 1.38, compared to 1764288000 on 1288332. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1315755 and a Short% of Float of 1.73.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 16.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $4.47 and $3.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $342.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $345M to a low estimate of $341.6M. The current estimate, Guidewire Software Inc’s year-ago sales were $289.48MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $339.85M. There is a high estimate of $344.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $334.24M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GWRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.6B.