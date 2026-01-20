Trading Day Review: Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $1.41

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ: LUCY) closed at $1.41 in the last session, down -7.84% from day before closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.48 million shares were traded. LUCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LUCY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.54 and its Current Ratio is at 11.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Gayle Oswald bought 1,000 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,669 led to the insider holds 2,865 shares of the business.

Gross Harrison R. bought 1,500 shares of LUCY for $2,400 on Jan 08 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 12,233 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On Jan 08 ’26, another insider, Dabrowski Konrad, who serves as the Chief AI & Growth Officer of the company, bought 1,300 shares for $1.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,054 and bolstered with 12,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUCY now has a Market Capitalization of 7543758 and an Enterprise Value of -454443. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.057.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LUCY is 3.25, which has changed by -0.7680921 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LUCY has reached a high of $6.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.76%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LUCY traded on average about 3.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18852590 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.05M. Insiders hold about 5.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.95% stake in the company. Shares short for LUCY as of 1767139200 were 211893 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1764288000 on 152969. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 211893 and a Short% of Float of 4.8899997.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.19 and -$2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$1.03, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2M to a low estimate of $1.2M. The current estimate, Innovative Eyewear Inc’s year-ago sales were $690.69kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1M. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9M and the low estimate is $9M.

