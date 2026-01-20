Market Momentum: Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (ASBP) Registers a 6.45% Increase, Closing at $2.21

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASBP) closed the day trading at $2.21 up 6.45% from the previous closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has increased by $6.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. ASBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6547.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASBP now has a Market Capitalization of 8840000 and an Enterprise Value of 12614585. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6499.013.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASBP is 0.81, which has changed by -0.9951998 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASBP has reached a high of $632.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -50.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -83.01%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASBP traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASBP traded about 2201737 shares per day. Insiders hold about 10.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.11% stake in the company. Shares short for ASBP as of 1767139200 were 278737 with a Short Ratio of 0.27, compared to 1764288000 on 247039. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 278737 and a Short% of Float of 9.689999.

