Stock Performance Spotlight: cbdMD Inc (YCBD) Ends the Day at $0.92, Down by -8.60

As of close of business last night, cbdMD Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.92, down -8.60% from its previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. YCBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9073.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YCBD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 2.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’25 when Crosnoe Clark R. sold 550,701 shares for $2.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,276,842 led to the insider holds 17,875 shares of the business.

Clark R. Crosnoe, CRC Investme bought 986,851 shares of YCBD for $2,220,415 on Dec 17 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YCBD now has a Market Capitalization of 9686276 and an Enterprise Value of 7213755. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.376 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.96.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YCBD is 2.15, which has changed by -0.77640504 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YCBD has reached a high of $5.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.04%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YCBD traded 10.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1139240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.30M. Insiders hold about 17.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.33% stake in the company. Shares short for YCBD as of 1767139200 were 1234477 with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 1764288000 on 726585. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1234477 and a Short% of Float of 12.280000000000001.