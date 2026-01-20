Closing Figures: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)’s Negative Finish at 27.67, Down -4.62

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $29.01 in the prior trading day, Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) closed at $27.67, down -4.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.57 million shares were traded. DK stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.0392 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.535.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 17.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 11, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $36 from $28 previously.

On October 17, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $43.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on October 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Spiegel Reuven sold 27,000 shares for $41.36 per share. The transaction valued at 1,116,640 led to the insider holds 23,020 shares of the business.

Israel Joseph sold 20,028 shares of DK for $823,451 on Nov 11 ’25. The EVP now owns 62,793 shares after completing the transaction at $41.12 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Israel Joseph, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 4,380 shares for $40.94 each. As a result, the insider received 179,326 and left with 55,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DK now has a Market Capitalization of 1664417152 and an Enterprise Value of 4947926528. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.464 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.602.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DK is 0.82, which has changed by 0.43367875 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DK has reached a high of $43.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.24%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1664220 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.34M. Insiders hold about 2.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.32% stake in the company. Shares short for DK as of 1767139200 were 11030579 with a Short Ratio of 7.83, compared to 1764288000 on 10148799. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11030579 and a Short% of Float of 24.51.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.02, compared to 1.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03516029. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.48.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) is underway, with the input of 12.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.48 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $1.5 and -$3.2.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.61B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.3B to a low estimate of $2.31B. The current estimate, Delek US Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.37BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.58B. There is a high estimate of $3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.12B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.85BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.2B and the low estimate is $9.04B.