Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of ENvue Medical Inc (NASDAQ: FEED) was $1.31 for the day, down -10.27% from the previous closing price of $1.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. FEED stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FEED’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FEED now has a Market Capitalization of 1425531 and an Enterprise Value of -2354489. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.877 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.267.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FEED is 2.20, which has changed by -0.97613406 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FEED has reached a high of $162.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -62.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -90.01%.

Shares Statistics:

FEED traded an average of 506.89K shares per day over the past three months and 3098710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08M. Insiders hold about 0.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.15% stake in the company. Shares short for FEED as of 1767139200 were 15681 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1764288000 on 22848. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15681 and a Short% of Float of 1.4400001.