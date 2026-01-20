Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Coursera Inc (COUR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) closed at $6.29 down -2.93% from its previous closing price of $6.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.37 million shares were traded. COUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.4985 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coursera Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.51 and its Current Ratio is at 2.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On July 25, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on June 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when HAHN KENNETH R bought 3,352 shares for $8.13 per share.

HAHN KENNETH R bought 12,202 shares of COUR for $99,263 on Dec 18 ’25. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Cardenas Alan B, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 8,078 shares for $8.17 each. As a result, the insider received 65,997 and left with 237,828 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COUR now has a Market Capitalization of 1056145408 and an Enterprise Value of 253656000. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.343 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.418.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COUR is 1.38, which has changed by -0.2556213 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has reached a high of $13.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.27%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COUR has traded an average of 3.39M shares per day and 3574240 over the past ten days. A total of 166.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.61M. Insiders hold about 15.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.31% stake in the company. Shares short for COUR as of 1767139200 were 14815376 with a Short Ratio of 4.37, compared to 1764288000 on 9029989. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14815376 and a Short% of Float of 10.33.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Coursera Inc (COUR) is currently being evaluated by 13.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $191.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $193M to a low estimate of $190M. The current estimate, Coursera Inc’s year-ago sales were $179.18MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $190.63M. There is a high estimate of $191.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.64M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $753.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $694.67MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $797.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $822.81M and the low estimate is $783.92M.