Deeper Dive: Understanding Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Through its Various Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) closed at $3.77 in the last session, down -4.31% from day before closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.98 million shares were traded. EVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.966 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

On November 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On January 10, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Needham initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Springstubb Brendan B bought 10,000 shares for $3.82 per share. The transaction valued at 38,199 led to the insider holds 58,821 shares of the business.

Holder Diane bought 2,735 shares of EVH for $25,518 on Mar 06 ’25. The Director now owns 70,584 shares after completing the transaction at $9.33 per share. On Mar 06 ’25, another insider, McCarthy Daniel Joseph, who serves as the PRESIDENT of the company, bought 11,040 shares for $9.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,470 and bolstered with 389,004 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVH now has a Market Capitalization of 437211168 and an Enterprise Value of 1386400256. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.675 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.366.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVH is 0.27, which has changed by -0.6293019 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVH has reached a high of $12.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -52.30%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVH traded on average about 3.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2998270 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 111.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.42M. Insiders hold about 8.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EVH as of 1767139200 were 19634458 with a Short Ratio of 5.44, compared to 1764288000 on 18149677. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19634458 and a Short% of Float of 17.819999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Evolent Health Inc (EVH) is the result of assessments by 12.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $468.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $475.69M to a low estimate of $461.93M. The current estimate, Evolent Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $646.54MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $546.42M. There is a high estimate of $608.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $510.91M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $2.23B.