Deeper Dive: Understanding Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Through its Various Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Technology

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) closed at $3.77 in the last session, down -4.31% from day before closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.98 million shares were traded. EVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.966 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

On November 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On January 10, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Needham initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Springstubb Brendan B bought 10,000 shares for $3.82 per share. The transaction valued at 38,199 led to the insider holds 58,821 shares of the business.

Holder Diane bought 2,735 shares of EVH for $25,518 on Mar 06 ’25. The Director now owns 70,584 shares after completing the transaction at $9.33 per share. On Mar 06 ’25, another insider, McCarthy Daniel Joseph, who serves as the PRESIDENT of the company, bought 11,040 shares for $9.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,470 and bolstered with 389,004 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVH now has a Market Capitalization of 437211168 and an Enterprise Value of 1386400256. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.675 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.366.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVH is 0.27, which has changed by -0.6293019 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVH has reached a high of $12.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -52.30%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVH traded on average about 3.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2998270 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 111.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.42M. Insiders hold about 8.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EVH as of 1767139200 were 19634458 with a Short Ratio of 5.44, compared to 1764288000 on 18149677. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19634458 and a Short% of Float of 17.819999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Evolent Health Inc (EVH) is the result of assessments by 12.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $468.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $475.69M to a low estimate of $461.93M. The current estimate, Evolent Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $646.54MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $546.42M. There is a high estimate of $608.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $510.91M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $2.23B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.