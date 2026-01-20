Financial Health Check: Examining BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX)’s Key Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) closed the day trading at $4.29 down -4.45% from the previous closing price of $4.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. BCTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BCTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.42 and its Current Ratio is at 3.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCTX now has a Market Capitalization of 26711968 and an Enterprise Value of -2721573.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BCTX is 1.41, which has changed by 0.100000024 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BCTX has reached a high of $98.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -51.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -76.49%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCTX traded about 290.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCTX traded about 1537210 shares per day. Insiders hold about 1.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.67% stake in the company. Shares short for BCTX as of 1767139200 were 281381 with a Short Ratio of 0.97, compared to 1764288000 on 123407. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 281381 and a Short% of Float of 14.95.