Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc’s stock clocked out at $11.68, down -1.93% from its previous closing price of $11.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.52 million shares were traded. ACHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.43 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

On December 03, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $13.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHC now has a Market Capitalization of 1056389056 and an Enterprise Value of 3579060480. As of this moment, Acadia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.096 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACHC is 0.88, which has changed by -0.73675907 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACHC has reached a high of $45.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.69%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACHC traded 2.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2983450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.34M. Insiders hold about 3.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 124.84% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHC as of 1767139200 were 19412833 with a Short Ratio of 6.82, compared to 1764288000 on 14473235. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19412833 and a Short% of Float of 25.019999999999996.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 12.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $801.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $827.18M to a low estimate of $789M. The current estimate, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc’s year-ago sales were $774.24MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $811.49M. There is a high estimate of $835.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $795.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.48B and the low estimate is $3.32B.